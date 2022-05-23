Thailand plans Covid transition to endemic soon, face masks optional

As daily COVID-19 infections continue to decline, optimism is growing that the disease will soon be designated as endemic, with the Ministry of Public Health now expecting the transition to occur half a month earlier than previously anticipated.

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for Public Health, said the COVID situation is continuing to show improvement. Health agencies are therefore being asked to prepare plans for accommodating the disease's transition into endemic status.







Dr Kiatiphum also indicated that Omicron symptoms in Thailand have been less severe than seasonal flu, with most of the infected either being asymptomatic or exhibiting typical flu-like symptoms. He added that vaccination coverage has also been increasing at a constant rate.

The permanent secretary further noted that preparations are being made to look after patients with long COVID. The Department of Medical Services has established a preliminary screening and diagnosis guideline, as well as a system for following up on patients' conditions. Dr Kiatiphum also said data on long COVID patients will be collected either on a weekly or monthly basis. Additionally, meetings with chief provincial public health officers and hospital directors will be held so that efforts on this front can proceed at a similar pace.



DrKiatiphum added that more restrictions will be lifted so people can live almost as before, but under new normal requirements. Face masks will be required in poorly ventilated areas or crowded spaces, as well as while in contact with patients. Sanitation management at various sites will also remain subject to some disease control requirements. (NNT)
































