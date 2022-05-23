AMCHAM hosts Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Networking in Pattaya

On May 20, 2022, the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) held the Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Networking event at the Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa. The event was hosted by AMCHAM in cooperation with the Australian, British, Canadian, Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai, German-Thai, Irish-Thai, Netherlands-Thai, South African-Thai, and Singapore-Thai Chambers of Commerce.







Representing the AMCHAM Board of Governors, Noah Shepherd, Global Operations Director Asia Pacific of Stanley Black & Decker, gave a welcome speech and extended gratitude to the sponsor AMCHAM Exclusive Tier member, WHA Industrial Development, represented at the event by David Nardone, Group Executive-Industrial and International. The event provided members from Bangkok and those located on the Eastern Seaboard, an opportunity to network and build business connections.

The networking event was preceded by a business briefing hosted by AMCHAM’s Human Resources and Manufacturing Committees under the topic of Translating Engagement into Value – Talent Attraction and Retention Strategies for Manufacturers. The briefing was led by two speakers – Martin Sørensen, Chief Executive Officer of Workmate and Ben Dobbs, Plant Managing Director of Alliance Laundry Systems – who shared tips for manufacturers to attract qualified candidates, retain valuable employees, as well as ways to create employee loyalty and engagement within manufacturing operations.





The hotel’s outdoor space overlooks the beach at sunset and was the perfect spot for chamber members to enjoy themselves, network, and delight in fine food and drink. With great service and hospitality from the venue, a great time was had by all.

About AMCHAM

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization. With over 2,600 members representing over 600 American, Thai, and other international companies, AMCHAM is the leading international business association in Thailand. Member companies have cumulatively invested over 50 billion US Dollars in Thailand and provide more than 200,000 local jobs.

If you would like to learn more about AMCHAM, please visit: https://www.amchamthailand.com or contact Varsha Wadhwani, AMCHAM Communications Officer, at e-mail [email protected].































