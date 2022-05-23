Repeated blood stain examination on Thai actress Tangmo’s speedboat requested

Crime investigation activist Atchariya Ruangrattanapong asked the Senate committee on human rights, liberty and consumer protection to push for a repeated examination for blood stains on the speedboat that carried late actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong as he claimed to have evidence of physical assault.



Mr Atchariya sent his request to Senator Somchai Sawangkarn, chairman of the Senate committee. He said he asked the panel to urge the Justice Ministry to order the Department of Special Investigation to conduct an examination for blood stains on the speedboat because he had new evidence indicating Tangmo was murdered.







“Unless DSI conducts the blood stain examination for us, it will show that they will not accept the case as a special case. I don’t think there would not be a blood stain on the boat because one of the five people on the boat already gave me information. Even if blood stains were washed with solutions, they would remain. If DSI is sincere, it must conduct the examination. If it does not, it will be 99.99% certain that the department is considerate towards police,” Mr Atchariya said.





Earlier police concluded that Tangmo drowned after falling overboard from the speedboat in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province on Feb 24 while traveling on the boat with five other people. (TNA)































