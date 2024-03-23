Thailand plans celebration of the 72nd birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Rama the 10th

The organizing committee for the celebration of the 6th Cycle or 72nd birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Rama the 10th on July 28th, 2024, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, has outlined the scope of the celebratory events.







The meeting also defined the emblem for the grand royal ceremony, including the creation of commemorative pins royally approved by His Majesty.

Various committees and related agencies are executing their assigned tasks to ensure the celebratory events are conducted with dignity and honor.







Activities planned throughout 2024 include sermon sessions, almsgiving, an oath-taking ceremony, offerings of royal regalia, and laying of flower trays, along with candle vigil ceremonies to give best wishes to His Majesty the King.

The celebration also features royal volunteer activities for public benefit and charity, organized by government agencies, the private sector, and citizens, to foster love, unity, and further tribute to His Majesty. (NNT)































