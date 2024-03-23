Ms. Busadee Santipitaks, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, shared insights on Thailand’s foreign policy with junior diplomats and government officials from the Foreign Service Basic Program of the Diplomatic Academy of Singapore during their visit to Thailand as part of the Thailand-Singapore Civil Service Exchange Program (CSEP) on 21 March 2024.

Mrs. Thitiporn Chirasawadi, Director of the Devawongse Varopakarn Institute of Foreign Affairs (DVIFA), welcomed the delegates, who were then given a briefing on Thailand-Singapore bilateral relations. They also had a site visit around the Ministry and engaged in a networking session with Thai junior diplomats.







Since 2002 under the CSEP, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and Singapore have exchanged visits of their newly recruited diplomats 15 times to provide opportunities to exchange views and experiences in diplomacy and international affairs and to create professional networks. (MFA)





































