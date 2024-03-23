PM shares EV vision at opening of Delta Electronics factory and research center

Thailand is set to position itself as a leader in electric vehicle (EV) production, with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin unveiling plans to transform the country into a regional hub for future mobility. The vision was shared at the opening of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Plc.’s newest factory and research center dedicated to EVs, situated in the Bangpu Industrial Estate (North) in Samut Prakan province.

Recognizing the company as a major player in Thailand’s electronics manufacturing sector, Srettha underscored the significance of this expansion, aimed at catering to the surging demand for EVs.







According to the premier, the establishment of this facility is part of the country’s efforts to enhance its EV and electronic component manufacturing capabilities. This resonates with the government’s “Ignite Thailand” strategy, which focuses on promoting Thailand as a center for the digital economy and future mobility solutions. The initiative affirms the government’s readiness to support businesses investing in this sector, promising a conducive environment for their success.

The launch event was also attended by scores of dignitaries, including officials from the Board of Investment, the Thai Trade Representative, the Ministry of Industry, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, and the Samut Prakan provincial governor. (NNT)







































