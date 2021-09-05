Thailand pays compensation to families of those who died after COVID-19 vaccinations

Thailand’s National Health Security Office (NHSO) reports that families of 222 people who died or suffered severe reactions after getting COVID-19 vaccinations have received compensation from the government.







NHSO secretary-general Dr. Jadet Thammathat-Aree said the government has paid 110,295,000 baht to 2,875 people who were proven to have had allergic reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine. The NHSO will compensate each patient based on their medical condition.

According to the NHSO, 2,641 people who needed to have regular medical treatment were paid a lump sum of 100,000 baht, 12 people who suffered disabilities were paid 240,000 baht and the families of 222 people who died were paid 400,000 baht.







Dr. Jadet added that the compensation is not the government’s acceptance that the person’s condition had been caused by the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is paid to ease their suffering. People can ask for compensation through vaccination points, provincial public health offices and NHSO area offices. A subcommittee will consider their petitions and set the compensation amount. If they do not agree with the compensation, they can appeal to the NHSO within 30 days. (NNT)

























