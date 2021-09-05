Thai Prime Minister and his ministers survive no-confidence vote

The Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha and five members of his Cabinet survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Saturday, following four days of scrutiny in the censure debate.

The vote was held at 10am, starting with House Speaker Chuan Leekpai explaining that no-confidence votes must exceed 242 in order for the individual to be dismissed.







With government coalition parties holding 271 seats in the House of Representatives, and the opposition parties holding 211, all six Cabinet members survived the vote, allowing them to continue in their posts.

The parliamentary session concluded at 10:35am, with Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin receiving the fewest votes, while the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Chalermchai Srion, received the most.



From the votes, the Prime Minister and nine ministers criticized in the censure debate received more than 244 confident votes, with the scores as follows;

– 272 confident votes for Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-Ocha.

– 274 confident votes for Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan.

– 275 confident votes for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul.

– 268 confident votes for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit.

– 272 confident votes for Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda.

– 258 confident votes for Minster of Education Nataphol Teepsuwan.

– 263 confident votes for Minister of Labour Suchat Chomklin.

– 268 confident votes for Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob.

– 272 confident votes for Deputy Minister of Interior Nipon Bunyamanee.

– 274 confident votes for Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Capt Thamanat Prompow.







The Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-Ocha thanked members of the media for their coverage of the censure debate, saying the government will take useful information presented in the debate for further actions, while asking for love and unity to return to the country.

As government leader, the Prime Minister said he still has not considered whether to reshuffle the cabinet, which will eventually be made at the right time based on each minister’s performance. (NNT)

























