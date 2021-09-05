Public transport in Bangkok, Pattaya and ‘dark red’ provinces operate until 10 p.m.

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reports that public transport in the country’s 29 COVID-19 ‘dark red’ provinces including Bangkok and Pattaya City can run until 10 p.m., so people can get home within curfew hours.

The CCSA decided to extend public transport service hours to ensure people in high-risk areas have access to public transport. Initially, the CCSA had stipulated that public transport services be provided until 9 p.m.







The Department of Land Transport (DLT) said operating times for public transport services will be extended to 10 p.m. in ‘dark red’ zones until September 14th, while a night curfew remains active to restrict mobility in maximum-control zones. However, DLT director-general Chirute Visalachitra said people will be able to use public transportation until 10 p.m. (NNT)

























