Tham Luang heroes commemorate rescue anniversary in Chiang Rai, north Thailand

Chiang Rai province hosted an event to commemorate the 4th anniversary of the two-week rescue operation at Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non cave, bringing together the 12 schoolboys rescued from the cave, their parents, and their rescuers.

On Wednesday (June 22), the former Wild Boar footballers returned to the cave in Mae Sai district to commemorate the rescue drama as a sign of gratitude to all the people who saved their lives in 2018, particularly former Royal Thai Navy SEAL member Saman Kunan, who perished while attempting to reach the boys.







Saman died of asphyxiation on July 6, 2018, while returning to the cave’s staging area after delivering diving cylinders and attempting a rescue. Divers from around the world spent the next four days rescuing all 12 boys and their coach from the cave.



The Buddhist rite, which was presided over by Dr. Chaweewan Khampha, president of the Poultry Promotion Association of Thailand, was held in front of Tham Luang cave. Participants gave alms to 39 Buddhist monks and took part in a traditional ceremony to bless the survivors and those involved in the rescue effort.

Since passages within the Tham Luang’s complex are flooded during the rainy season, the cave is currently off-limits to tourists. Officials said the entrance to the cave is expected to reopen in October or as soon as the weather permits the resumption of tourism in the area. (NNT)

































