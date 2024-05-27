Thailand participates in ‘39th AICHR Meeting’ in Jakarta, Indonesia

Prof. Dr. Amara Pongsapich, the Representative of Thailand to the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) participated in the 39th AICHR Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on 20-22 May 2024. The meeting was attended by the Representatives of ASEAN Member States to AICHR and was chaired by the Representative from the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.







The meeting discussed the implementation of AICHR’s Five-Year Work Plan (2024-2028) and activities, while emphasizing the promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities, business and human rights, environmental and climate change rights, and combatting human trafficking. Thailand, as the Chair of the ASEAN Environmental Rights Working Group (AER WG), updated the meeting on the progress of drafting of the Declaration on the Right to a Safe, Clean, and Sustainable Environment. Furthermore, the representatives to AICHR also met with external partners to promote and enhance cooperation, including Australia, the United States, the European Union, and Japan. (MFA)







































