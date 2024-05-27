Bilateral meeting prior to 36th ASEAN-U.S. Dialogue in Washington, D.C

H.E. Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, had a bilateral meeting with the Honorable Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, prior to the 36th ASEAN-U.S. Dialogue in Washington, D.C.

In this occasion, both sides followed up on the concrete outcomes in the areas of security and economics following the Thailand-U.S. Strategic and Defense Dialogue (2+2) in February 2024. They also reiterated the continued commitment to maintain the positive momentum in relations, especially on high-level visits and discussed geopolitical issues of common concern. (MFA)





































