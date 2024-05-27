Future direction of ASEAN-U.S. cooperation as Comprehensive Strategic Partners discussion

H.E.Mrs.Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and ASEAN Senior Official–Thailand, attended the 36th ASEAN-U.S. Dialogue in Washington, D.C., to discuss the future direction of ASEAN-U.S. cooperation as Comprehensive Strategic Partners on 23-24 May 2024.

At the meeting, Thailand highlighted priority areas of ASEAN-U.S. cooperation that will bring benefits to the livelihoods of people, as well as prosperity to the region in areas such as (1) digital connectivity (2) sustainable development (3) regional health resilience to prevent, predict, detect and respond to health threats in the region including support to combat transboundary haze in the region.







On regional and global issues, Thailand reiterated ASEAN’s common goal in seeing a peaceful and stable Myanmar and wish to see healthy relations between the major powers. On the conflict in the Middle East, Thailand voiced its strong appeal to all sides concerned to work towards an immediate cessation to the vicious cycle of violence and hostilities,and its strong call for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages, including the 6 remaining Thai nationals in Gaza. (MFA)







































