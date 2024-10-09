Thailand outlines key priorities at ASEAN Summit

VIENTIANE – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has addressed the 44th ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Lao PDR, presenting three core priorities to enhance regional cooperation and resilience. Speaking at the Plenary Session, she urged ASEAN member states to strengthen “Collective Leadership” to address shared challenges and improve the well-being of the region’s over 700 million citizens. The premier highlighted sustainability, human security, and deeper regional integration as the focus areas for Thailand’s contribution to the ASEAN agenda.



In her statement, Paetongtarn called for a comprehensive approach to sustainability, urging ASEAN to push forward with climate action, carbon neutrality, and clean energy initiatives. The Thai Prime Minister emphasized the need for a green economic model supported by digital innovation and green finance to secure sustainable growth in the region.

Addressing human security, Prime Minister Paetongtarn stressed the need to strengthen food and energy security while improving regional mechanisms to manage cross-border challenges. She proposed more innovative agricultural practices and an interconnected ASEAN power grid to build resilience against future shocks. Enhanced cooperation to combat transnational crime, including drug trafficking and online fraud, was also discussed, with a call for stricter border controls and improved coordination among member states.







On regional integration, Paetongtarn expressed support for modernizing ASEAN’s trade agreements with its partners and pushing forward the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement by 2025. She stressed the importance of improving digital skills for small businesses and expanding access to financial resources to bolster growth in a volatile global economy. Proposals to increase connectivity through expanded flight routes, visa-free agreements, and greater people-to-people connections were also put forward to strengthen trade and tourism links within the region. Thailand also reiterated its stance on maintaining ASEAN’s neutrality in the face of global geopolitical tensions and backed initiatives to deepen strategic partnerships with key external partners. (NNT)







































