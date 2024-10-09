Thai- Singaporean PMs reinforce sustainable partnership in economic, food, and tourism sectors

VIENTIANE – On October 9, 2024, at 11:20 AM, during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summit at the NCC Conference Center in Vientiane, Laos, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held her first bilateral meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Mr. Lawrence Wong. The talks aimed to reinforce the sustainable partnership between Thailand and Singapore, particularly in economic, food, and tourism sectors. The leaders agreed on closer collaboration, with Thailand expressing readiness to welcome Singapore’s President for an official visit next year, marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.



Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, revealed that both leaders discussed economic cooperation for the second half of 2024, highlighting Singapore’s position as Thailand’s largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI). Thailand emphasized its focus on the digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital transportation, and requested Singapore’s support in these areas.

The talks also included food security, with Thailand seeking Singapore’s assistance in increasing exports of agricultural products such as organic eggs and pork. On tourism, both nations committed to boosting travel exchanges between them. The two leaders also agreed to expand military cooperation through joint training exercises, along with continuing collaboration on cybersecurity and addressing natural disaster challenges.







Prime Minister Paetongtarn reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to host Singapore’s President during an official visit next year, celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.







































