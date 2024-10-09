Thailand and Lao PDR boost cooperation at ASEAN Summit

VIENTIANE – Thailand and Lao PDR have reaffirmed their commitment to tackling shared cross-border challenges, including drug trafficking, transboundary haze, and water management, during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane. On her first official foreign visit as head of government, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held talks with her Laotian counterparts, including Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and President Thongloun Sisoulith, to discuss enhancing cooperation on key regional issues.



According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura, the discussions included strategies to counter drug and human trafficking along the shared border, with both sides agreeing to form a joint task force to combat the growing issue of online scams and call center fraud. Regular meetings between senior police officials will be organized to strengthen efforts to dismantle trafficking networks. Thailand has also pledged to build the Thai-Lao Friendship Social Development Center in Vientiane to support victims of human trafficking, with completion expected next year.

The two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Integrated Water Management to improve data sharing and strengthen Mekong River management. The agreement will support closer collaboration on flood prevention, water resource management, and the establishment of early warning systems. With climate change intensifying natural disasters, both administrations stressed the importance of regular consultations and a comprehensive data-sharing network to better manage the river’s resources.







To address transboundary haze pollution, Thailand and Lao PDR will work together in border provinces through new operation centers in Bokeo and Xayaburi provinces to monitor and respond to forest fires. The cooperation will be expanded next month with the launch of the “CLEAR Sky Strategy,” involving Thailand, Lao PDR, and Myanmar to connect air quality monitoring systems and improve regional environmental management. (NNT)







































