Thailand open for constructive social media discussion and political expression

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri has insisted that the government has not considered blocking political expression, but wants protesters to be constructive and comply with the law as well as the good traditions of Thailand.







Mr Anucha said the main concern of the government is communication on social media, as quite a lot of fake news has been published and the dissidents have been taunted. This will lead to conflicts, misunderstandings and problems that can escalate.

The government would like to invite all groups of dissidents to jointly propose solutions to other problems apart from political issues, especially opinions that are useful in solving economic problems in terms of measures or projects. The government has insisted that it is willing to hear proposals and requests that might help guide Thailand through the post-COVID-19 economic crisis. The government is ready to put good and appropriate proposals into practice to achieve concrete results and to promote them to help all people, said Mr. Anucha.





The government spokesman also stressed that requests which include amendments to the constitution must be pursued within a democratic parliamentary mechanism under the current constitution. It should be done in accordance with the legal state and the rule of law system. The government hopes to provide solutions to problems that do not affect the broader economic system and avoid having an impact on the majority. (NNT)











