‘Anzac Day’ observed at Hellfire Pass Memorial Museum in Kanchanaburi

Anzac Day was observed in Kanchanaburi province on Thursday (Apr 25) with a special ceremony at the Hellfire Pass Memorial Museum, paying tribute to those who perished during the construction of the Death Railway in World War II.

The ceremony brought together dignitaries, including Australian Ambassador Angela Macdonald, New Zealand Ambassador Jonathan Kings, and Rear Admiral Justin Jones, deputy chief of Australia’s Joint Operations. Also in attendance were members of the Thai armed forces, representatives from various embassies, and descendants of the prisoners of war.







Originating in 1915 to commemorate the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps’ participation in the Gallipoli Campaign of World War I, Anzac Day now honors all servicemen and women from Australia and New Zealand who have served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations. The day also serves as a remembrance for the veterans and active service members.







The ceremony included reflections on the sacrifices made by those who served, acknowledging the losses on the Death Railway, where approximately 12,800 prisoners of war and 90,000 Asian laborers died. The ambassadors of Australia and New Zealand respectively honored their nations’ troops, with Kings concluding his remarks with a traditional Maori phrase of remembrance. (NNT)





































