Two groups of demonstrators expected outside parliament on constitution opposite demands

A joint parliamentary session will consider seven drafts of constitutional amendments on Tuesday. The senate initially asked for five hours and 30 minutes of debate time, while the government and the opposition will have to manage the rest of the session. It would be extended for another day, if necessary. However, many sides are concerned that the time would not be adequate, as the voting process is expected to take up to four hours. Moreover, the senators will vote in the afternoon, and demonstrators may gather to pressure lawmakers.







The President of the National Assembly, Chuan Leekpai, stressed on security measures and preparations for the two-day parliamentary session. He instructed related units to oversee orderliness in the parliament building, while security around parliament will be provided by the government.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, said security personnel will oversee two groups of demonstrators. Asked whether there is pressure to accept or reject proposed amendments from the Internet Dialogue on Law Reform (iLaw), he said it is up to the discretion of legislators. Members of parliament (MPs) representing the ruling Palang Pracharath Party will discuss the details before making any decision. He declined to comment whether they have studied iLaw’s draft.









The joint parliamentary session will commence at 9:30 a.m. Two groups of demonstrators are expected to gather outside parliament. The Thai Pakdee group are against amending the constitution, while the Khana Ratsadon group announced that they will rally by land, water and air, in an effort for the parliament to approve iLaw’s charter amendment draft. (NNT)











