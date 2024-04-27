KTO reports significant recovery in Thai tourist arrivals to Korea

Lee Sang-woo, the Director of the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), has announced that approximately 380,000 Thai tourists visited Korea in 2023, signifying a recovery to pre-COVID tourism levels.

Additionally, the Korea – Thailand Visit Year 2023 – 2024 initiative has been launched to boost travel between the two nations, along with the Korea-Thailand Food Travel Week held in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand in May and July.







Thai tourists have shifted from purchasing tour packages to planning their own trips, known as Free Independent Travelers (FIT). The popularity of traveling in small groups like families or friends has increased. The Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) system facilitates visa-free entry, making travel more convenient.

The “Korea Everything” campaign, organized by KTO and Thai credit card company KTC, promotes K-Food, K-Fun, and K-Culture with activities in Seoul and Busan tailored to individual traveler preferences.









KTC noted that the tourism industry experienced significant growth in 2023, with a notable increase in spending through KTC credit cards. The target growth for 2024 is set at 15%, up from 10%, with Japan, Hong Kong, and Korea being the top spending countries on KTC credit cards.

KTC also speculated that the upcoming digital wallet stipend program could further stimulate spending, but its conditions and impacts are yet to be projected. (NNT)





































