Thailand named top destination for a lifetime visit – CEOWORLD rankings

Thailand has been named the top destination for a lifetime visit, according to CEOWORLD magazine’s latest global rankings. The honor comes after a comprehensive survey of over 295,000 readers, making it the publication’s most extensive poll to date. The country is celebrated for its eclectic mix of experiences, ranging from vibrant city life and dynamic nightlife to tranquil Buddhist temples and bustling night markets.

CEOWORLD highlights Bang Krachao Island as a peaceful retreat just outside Bangkok. Known as the city’s “green lung,” the island offers serene surroundings with traditional temples, delightful floating market, lush parks, and characteristic spirit houses.







The magazine also mentioned that Thailand’s charm lies in its variety, appealing to a broad spectrum of travelers and confirming its status as a premier global travel destination.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has thanked all agencies and the hospitable Thai public for their role in earning this prestigious recognition. The premier said the accolade highlights the success of strategies boosting Thailand’s tourism industry and the country’s appeal as a leading global travel destination. (NNT)





































