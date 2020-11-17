Thais and expats flocked to Walking Street in South Pattaya on hot weekend

Pattaya Walking Street welcomed a large number of night voyagers, mostly Thais, last weekend. Pubs and night clubs were full of holiday makers who came down to celebrate with friends and families. Many traveled from Bangkok.







Beer bars, familiar locations for expats, were doing just enough to keep the businesses going. Hotels made a good catch up on bookings with different special rates in offer. The economy along Pattaya and Jomtien beach roads was notice ably better than on weekdays. Vendors were able to sell their food and rented out their beach benches.

Pattaya temperature is rising slightly from the last weekend and through this week. Only light fog in the morning and at night. Minimum temp is at 22-24 °C and maximum temp at 33-34 °C. Beach wave height is below 1 meter and about 1 meters offshore.

Feeling a mix of cool and warm breeze on some nights with light fog. Skies in the eastern part and islands are partly cloudy and it is windy at sea.

The temperature is forecast to get warmer from Tuesday until Friday in cities and at beaches. Calm sea in November suitable for islands trips and snorkeling. Ferries and speed boats are available at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya. Koh Larn or Coral Island is one of the most exotic and accommodated islands in the Pattaya bay.







