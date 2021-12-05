Thailand on a high alert for flooding in south

Relevant units have been ordered to remain on a high alert for flooding in the south of the country, asking them to report any disaster-related incidents directly to the prime minister.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana has conveyed the good wishes of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to communities in the south affected by inundation.







According to the spokesman, Prime Minister Gen Prayut has ordered all units to provide assistance to disaster victims while performing repairs on damaged facilities and roads. Agencies involved in the operation are to provide regular updates to the public until the situation is resolved.

Mr. Thanakorn also said the premier has been closely monitoring the southern flood situation and has directed relevant agencies to provide swift assistance to those affected.



Seasonal rains and high tides can meanwhile be expected throughout the remainder of this year. Residents in risk areas are encouraged to stay informed on the latest weather announcements.

A team of officials led by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan is also scheduled to inspect flood areas in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Chumphon provinces on December 13th. (NNT)



























