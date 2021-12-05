30 migrants arrested along Thai-Myanmar border

Authorities have arrested 30 Myanmar nationals who entered Thailand illegally in two separate groups.

The initial group, comprising 11 men and three women, were discovered on Saturday while hiding in a village of Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi province after illegally crossing the Thai-Myanmar border.







Under questioning, the jobseekers said they were from Phyathonezu Township in Myanmar, having each paid 17,000-25,000 baht to brokers so they could work in Bangkok.

A second group of 16 migrants, numbering 10 men and six women, were later apprehended by a combined police-military patrol in Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok district.



Its members, from Mawlamyine and Yangon townships, told Thai officials that they had each also paid 17,000-25,000 baht to work in either Bangkok or Samut Sakhon province.

After undergoing coronavirus screening, they were handed over to local law enforcement to be processed, pending deportation. (NNT)




























