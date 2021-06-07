Thailand new plan focuses on rehabilitation of fishermen livelihoods and migrants work permits

The national committee on fisheries policy has approved the 2020-2022 fisheries management plan, which is designed to ensure the development of a more sustainable and fishery sector, and the second national plan of action on IUU (NPOA-IUU).







The committee also endorsed measures that will ensure the fair, transparent and swift processing of IUU and related cases of forced labor and human trafficking, acknowledged the granting of 2.82- billion baht of funding, to rehabilitate the livelihoods of 188,134 fishermen, and the extension of work permits for migrant workers in the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan urged all authorities to maintain their efforts in curbing illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and to enforce the laws strictly, to tackle forced labor and human trafficking in the sector.







During the meeting of the national committee on fisheries policy, he also emphasized the government’s commitment to stamping out illegal fishing activities and promoting sustainable fishing. (NNT)



















