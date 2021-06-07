Thai PM promises to complete national vaccination in due time

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha apologized to people if he worried them and promised he would do his best to procure COVID-19 vaccines to meet people’s demand and respond well to situations.

Inspecting COVID-19 vaccinations at the Bang Sue Grand Station, Gen Prayut said nationwide COVID-19 vaccinations started today as the government was receiving new lots of the vaccines and distributing them in response to situations.







The prime minister expressed his sympathy with the vaccine recipients who experienced side effects. He said the government was aware that all parties were devoting themselves to disease control and the government was managing the allocations of COVID-19 vaccines in response to the risks of different groups of people.

“If I worried you, I must apologize and I will do my best for all Thai people. What involves many people naturally brings problems. I do not deny responsibility. I will do my best,” the prime minister said. (TNA)





















