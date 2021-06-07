Thailand seen as ‘Drug Transit Hub’ in the Golden Triangle

Thailand has been used by drug traders as a hub for the transport of illicit drugs because it stands adjacent to the Golden Triangle and has convenient transport networks, said Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin on Monday.

The minister said Thailand stood close to the Golden Triangle which was a major production base of illicit drugs and narcotic rackets used the country to gather drugs for export because of its convenient networks of land, water and air transport.







Mr Somsak stressed that he was coordinating local and international efforts to suppress drug trafficking.

Citing the seizure of 316 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine or “ice” in Australia, the justice minister said the drug had been sent from Mukdahan province and electrical appliances had been ordered via online channels and used to hide the drug. Such appliances were then exported via shipping agents.





During the COVID-19 outbreak, it was difficult to check the senders, he said.

The minister also mentioned the seizure of 4,040 grams of “ice” in South Korea. He said the drug was sent to illegal Thai workers who had ordered it via apps and paid for it with Bitcoin which also made it difficult to trace wrongdoers. (TNA)



















