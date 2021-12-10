Thailand marks Constitution Day on Dec 10

The 10th of December each year is remembered for the granting of Thailand’s first constitution by King Rama VII, following the country’s transition from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy. Politicians and government officials today celebrated this special occasion by paying their respects to King Rama VII.







At the parliament today, the House Speaker Chuan Leekpai led members of the House of Representatives and senators to join a religious ceremony honoring King Rama VII, or His Majesty King Prajadhipok, at his royal statue inside the government complex, in celebration of Thailand’s Constitution Day.

Members of political parties, parliament officials, and executives from King Prajadhipok’s Institute, also participated in this ceremony.



The 10th of December each year marks Thailand’s Constitution Day, from the official granting of the then Siam’s first constitution from King Rama VII on 10 December 1934, marking the country’s first permanent charter after a political transformation to a constitutional monarchy.







On this occasion, the House Speaker urged the Thai people to uphold democratic values and endure any challenges that may attempt to harm the country’s main institutions.

He then asked the general public to become aware and not tolerate unfairness and acts of corruption, including vote-buying.

Mr. Chuan then added the true heart of democracy is that everyone has the power to set the fate of the country, by voting for good people to represent them in parliament. (NNT)



























