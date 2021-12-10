Thai travelers ready for domestic trips on long holiday Dec 10-12

A recent survey indicates that local tourists will generate 5.72 billion baht for the upcoming long-weekend holiday, showing that Thai travelers aren’t too worried about the Omicron Covid variant.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has recently conducted a survey which suggested that about 1.84 million trips will be made between December 10 and 12, generating 5.72 billion baht for the Thai economy.







TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the government's hotel subsidy program plays a big part in economic recovery and income generation as evident in the fact that there are fewer than 90,000 rooms left out of 2 million available under the program. The TAT is hoping to extend the travel period and planning to hold discussions on increasing room quota with the private sector by the end of this week.



The survey also found that the number of travels increased due to the confidence Thai travelers have from adopting preventive measures into their lifestyles, and the vaccination rate that has surpassed 50% of the population.







The survey forecasts that about 362,000 travelers will visit Eastern Thailand this weekend and generate 1.4 billion baht. Meanwhile, the cool weather will draw some 272,500 travelers to Northern provinces, generating about 1.3 billion baht. (NNT)




























