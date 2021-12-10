Bangkok officials inspect New Year’s gift basket sellers

Department stores and shops in Bangkok which sell New Year’s gift baskets are being asked to display their goods in accordance with official requirements about letting consumers know the whole list of items in a basket and their expiry dates.







Deputy Bangkok Governor Pol. Lt. Gen. Sopon Pisuttiwong and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials inspected sellers of New Year’s baskets in Siam Paragon shopping mall to make sure that items included in the gift baskets were of acceptable condition.



The deputy governor revealed that Bangkok City Hall has imposed requirements on 5 types of gift baskets, with an aim of protecting consumers and ensuring that people receive gift baskets of good quality. Packaged food products baskets make up the first of the five types of gift baskets; items in this type of basket must have expiry dates beyond May 31, 2022. The second type is the fruit/vegetable basket; the requirement is for this type of basket to be put on display for no more than 3 days. The third type is the community products and local products basket wherein the requirement is for the earliest expiry date among all products in a basket to be displayed. The fourth type is the ‘alternative items’ basket or ‘Healthier Choice’ basket, where the requirement is for products in the basket to be of high quality.







The fifth type of basket – those containing alcoholic beverages – is banned from sales or display. However, an exception is made for customers who independently buy alcoholic beverages and request that the vendor produce a gift basket that also contained other products.

The deputy governor disclosed that BMA personnel assigned to environment teams will be randomly checking on sellers of New Year’s gift baskets to ensure compliance with the requirements. (NNT)



























