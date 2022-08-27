Thailand, Malaysia agree on increased border trade, transport infrastructure

Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has taken the position as acting Prime Minister, following the court’s suspension order for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to cease duties. The acting Prime Minister today welcomed a Senior Minister from Malaysia, discussing both countries’ cooperation on the development of Thailand’s deep south.







Acting Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, serving as chair of the Meeting of the Strategic Committee on Development of the Southern Border Provinces, welcomed a visit from Malaysia’s Senior Minister of the Infrastructure Development Cluster and Minister of Works Fadillah Yusof, for a discussion regarding the developments of Thailand’s southern border provinces.

The meeting comprised talks on border trade promotion in Narathiwat province’s TakBai and Su-ngaiKolok districts, Sadao district of Songkhla province, and the city district of Satun province; in line with the area’s trade and tourism development targets.







Key infrastructure development projects were also on the table at this meeting, including the construction of Kolok river bridges in TakBai and Su-ngai Kolok, road construction linking the new Sadao customs checkpoint and Malaysia’s Bukit KayuHitam checkpoint, and a study for a new corridor between Satun and Malaysia’s Perlis state.

Both sides have agreed to drive forward development campaigns along Thailand-Malaysia borders, for the mutual benefits of both countries.







This meeting is considered one of the first duties Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has taken as the acting Prime Minister, following the Constitutional Court’s order to suspend Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha from office.

The suspension order was made following the decision from the Constitutional Court to accept a petition to review whether the accumulated time Gen Prayut has spent as Prime Minister has exceeded the 8-year limit.(NNT)

































