Traffic jams, big crowds at final stage of ‘Pattaya Music Festival’

This year Thailand has seen a series of relief plans starting from January when the government realized that the country could not run smoothly and lump sum of taxes could not be collected if tourism, as the main income, was not back to normal as soon as possible. So it decided to slowly reopen the air-sea-land borders, businesses, schools, and indoor and outdoor nightlife entertainment.

In August, Pattaya City Hall has brought back the annual 'Pattaya Music Festival'. On the last three weekends the city had welcomed huge number of visitors, mostly young Thais. Hotels saw higher bookings while food businesses also benefited from it. The final stage of the music festival is tonight Sat Aug 27.







The shows will startat 5 p.m. with free entry at Pattaya Central Beach and on Koh Larn and wrap up at midnight. Traffics around town especially on beach road and the second road are again in congestion since Friday after noon. So for those who want to go to the stage area on the beach, they might choose to park at the hotels and take baht-buses or walk to the beach road.

Parking spacesare available at Terminal 21 on north road, and at other shopping malls on the second road. Food stalls are set up along the footpath catering easy Thai dishes and drinks at reasonable prices. Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet took this opportunity to thank street vendors for keeping the area clean. Mayor also chaired good times with the young visitors on the festive weekend even though storm had brought rains to the area, but it lasted only about an hour on Friday. The concert could continue after that.








































































