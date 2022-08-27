Thai minister affirms PM Prayut’s suspension will not affect APEC summit

The government has assured that the suspension of duties of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister will not affect the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which is due to take place in Thailand in November.

Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai stated that Gen Prayut’s suspension has not affected plans for the 2022 APEC summit and will not affect international confidence in Thailand. He stated that there should be no problem as long as it is clear by November whether Gen Prayut will resume his duties or someone else will replace him at the APEC summit.







The foreign affairs minister assures that the cabinet has already arranged measures to ensure that operations continue normally in the event of a suspension.

Higher Education Minister Anek Laothamatas also expressed confidence that the suspension will not disrupt the cabinet’s work because it is only a temporary measure put in place until the Constitutional Court rules on Gen Prayut’s situation. (NNT)

































