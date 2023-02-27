Thailand LTR visa program aimed to attract one million applicants over next 5 years

The Board of Investment (BoI) is looking to enlist private firms to promote the Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa program aimed at wealthy pensioners and skilled foreign workers.

BoI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi said these companies will work with government authorities to promote the initiative both locally and internationally to attract more prospective participants. He added that the move is part of efforts to draw more applications for the 10-year visas introduced in 2022.







The LTR visa program, which provides tax breaks and other financial incentives, is aimed at helping to attract one million applicants over the next five years. As of September 2022, about 2,800 foreigners have applied for visas. Pensioners accounted for 35% of applicants, followed by experienced professionals wishing to work remotely from Thailand and wealthy global individuals.







Collaborating with private firms to promote the program locally and globally also presents an opportunity for Thailand to increase its foreign investment and attract skilled professionals, along with high-net-worth individuals. The effectiveness of this campaign could represent a potential step towards strengthening the economy and making Thailand a more appealing destination for foreign investment. (NNT)



























