Thai Health Minister concerns increasing use of e-cigarettes among young people

The Minister of Public Health has reaffirmed his stance against the use or legalization of e-cigarettes, noting that the devices have become popular among young people. He also expressed concerns about health-related issues faced by those who use e-cigarettes.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul recently discussed the problem of e-cigarettes, whose use has been spreading among youths, at the launch of an academic forum on e-cigarettes.







Minister Anutin cited data from the National Statistical Office indicating that young people are smoking earlier because of e-cigarettes. According to data collected in 2021, 80,000 Thais above the age of 15 have smoked e-cigarettes. Young persons aged 15 to 24 made up half of this group.

The minister said most users were unaware that e-cigarettes contain nicotine which causes addiction and health problems. The health minister further noted that evidence points to e-cigarettes increasing the risks for heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and acute pneumonitis.







Minister Anutin also warned that some individuals have been championing the legalization of e-cigarettes, which are currently being imported illegally. The Department of Disease Control has been told to provide support to various agencies seeking to enforce laws relevant to e-cigarettes.

The aim is to prevent the importing of e-cigarettes into Thailand, with a better understanding of the devices also expected to be promoted among the public in order to curb their consumption.

The public health minister said he aimed to prevent children and youths from taking up the practice of e-cigarette smoking.







He also said he was at work trying to enforce a ministerial regulation that would ban the sale, distribution, importation and use of e-cigarettes. The regulation requires Cabinet endorsement and is currently in the process of being considered by the prime minister for inclusion as a Cabinet meeting agenda. (NNT)



























