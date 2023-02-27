Bangkok ranks 30th in world’s best cities, second-best in ASEAN

Bangkok has been ranked as the 30th best city in the world and the second-best in ASEAN by Resonance Consultancy, a prominent tourism consulting company.

The rankings evaluate the most desirable places to visit, live, work and invest in based on categories such as attractions, infrastructure, culture and environment. The list of “100 Best Cities in the World 2023” evaluates the six ‘P’ categories of Place, Product, People, Prosperity, Programming and Promotion.







The Place category evaluates factors such as the local climate, safety, tourist attractions and livability, while the Product category considers factors such as airport connectivity, museums, university rankings and event venues.

The People category takes into account the labor force participation rate and educational attainment of the local population. The Prosperity category meanwhile evaluates factors such as the presence of global leading companies, GDP, employment rates and income equality. Next, the Programming category considers cultural events, nightlife experiences, quality restaurants and shopping destinations. Finally, the Promotion category takes into account online search volumes and social media reviews.







According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, Bangkok was ranked the second-best city among the 10 member countries of ASEAN. The Thai capital has also ranked highly on several other lists, including the Top 10 Cities in the World for expats in 2022, as reported by InterNations in December, as well as “Best Leisure City in the Asia-Pacific.” by Business Traveller Asia-Pacific. (NNT)



























