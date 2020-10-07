Thailand lets foreigners with ‘Special Tourist Visa’ in under strict tracing system

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha assured that Thailand had effective Covid-19 preventive measures in place for reopening the country to specific groups of foreign tourists and businesspeople under restrictions.







Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha said Special Tourist Visa (STV) was designed to welcome the return of foreign tourists and businesspeople to stimulate the economy.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Learning that local residents in Phuket disagreed with the planned reopening, he said the restrictions will be put on the table after Oct 25 as the province is now preparing to organize the vegetarian festival.









The Centre for Economic Situation Administration will lay out the preventive measures with details on arrivals of tourists, accommodations and the tracing system.

They will enter quarantine and stay in limited areas. Quality tourists will come in groups and will stay in the province where they arrive. They will be picked up to their accommodation booked in advance.

Regarding the Covid-19 outbreak in neighboring countries, he said entry ban has been imposed. Necessary trips are allowed under strict control and pre-trip quarantine must be verified by the country of origin, he said.

Loading…

Thailand on Wednesday reported 15 new coronavirus cases in state quarantine, raising the total cases in the country to 3,615.

The death toll remained at 59 and 165 patients are being treated in hospitals. (TNA)











