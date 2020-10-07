‘Workation Thailand’ allows staff to work, meet and party at ‘different atmospheres’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched its Workation Thailand project to encourage the outings of staff from government and private organizations to support the tourism sector.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Deputy Prime Minister/Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said in the project-launching ceremony that Workation Thailand was implemented on the theme of “Working Outing & Meeting from Somewhere” to encourage organizations to have their staff work, meet and party at “different atmospheres”.

The project was aimed at stimulating domestic tours, he said.

Under the project, listed companies and general organizations were invited to send staff to five kinds of trips.

They comprise CSR Outing for social responsibility activities, Special Interest to serve staff’s interest, Community to present community lifestyles, Luxury & Gastronomy offering trips and special meals on yachts, and Special Deal which gives special discounts.

Participating organizations will receive “Survival Points” reflecting the degree of their contribution to the survival of tourism-related operators and outstanding participants will obtain honorary certificates from the prime minister.

Loading…

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the project should result in hundreds of thousands of people visiting tourist destinations in the country. It should help the government achieve its target of 80-100 million domestic trips that would generate tourism-related income worth 400-500 billion baht this year, he said. (TNA)











