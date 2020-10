A drunk driver and his two passengers sustained only minor injuries despite flipping their pickup truck after visiting a Pattaya bar.







Driver Boonsri Polsawad, 29, and two unidentified women had bumps and bruises in the Oct. 6 single-vehicle crash on Sukhumvit Road entering Chonburi outside the Tienchai gas station.



A drunk Boonsri said he somehow lost control of the vehicle while driving home after partying in a Pattaya bar.