Thailand launches new initiative to ensure safety in educational institutions

The Ministry of Education has officially launched a new initiative aiming to ensure the safety of everyone in educational institutions.

Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong presided over the ceremony to mark the beginning of the new campaign, which was launched in cooperation with nine other ministries. She stated that all sides agree that it is essential to address student safety in four areas: safety from physical violence, safety from accidents, safety from rights violations, and safety from physical and psychological effects. She stressed the campaign’s goal of creating a system that protects students’ safety from these issues, resulting in a positive and happy environment for children.







Schools and universities will have increased security and surveillance as part of the program. Authorities will collaborate to handle situations more efficiently and safely and to resolve issues by addressing the cause of the problem. Cases will be handled with fairness and transparency by using real-time methods while Big data will be used to strategize policies to ensure safety in each area. Students and personnel will also be taught how to protect themselves in dangerous situations.



Complaints and emergency reports can be sent to the Ministry of Education’s Safety Center via the MOE Safety Center application, www.MOESafetyCenter.com, LINE @MOESafetyCenter, or the ministry’s contact center at 0-2126-6565. (NNT)



























