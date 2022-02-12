Export-Import Bank of Thailand to increase SME export operators

The Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Bank) has launched a new campaign to promote the establishment of new export operators in the SME category.

This bank will provide incubation campaigns for small manufacturers to become exporters, plus a range of financial packages for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including airlines and maritime logistics.







EXIM Bank President Rak Vorrakitpokatorn said Thailand needs to increase the number of Small and Medium enterprises operating within its export sector.

He also said less than 1% of all companies registered as SMEs in Thailand are operating in the export sector, numbering around 23,000 firms. This figure is even smaller than for Vietnam, where around 10% of SMEs operate within this sector.



The EXIM Bank President added that Thailand will need to promote high-value industries that meet future trends, such as the green, digital and wellness industries.

Rak noted that the country will need to create a suitable ecosystem for trade and investment through the development of infrastructure, logistics and basic industries. (NNT)



























