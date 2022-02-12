More evidence filed against Bangkok election candidate

Parliament’s anti-corruption committee has received additional evidence on the unusual wealth of the Democrat Party’s candidate for the Bangkok gubernatorial election.

The House of Representatives committee on corruption and misconduct prevention recently received information on the alleged unusual wealth of Suchatvee Suwansawat, a former university rector now running for the Bangkok gubernatorial seat.







The evidence was submitted to the committee by Veera Somkwamkid, secretary-general of the People Network Against Corruption.

The evidence includes documents about Suchatvee's loan for his doctoral study, his 2020 asset declaration submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Council while sitting as the State Railway of Thailand's chief, and information on some 10 people who may have been involved.



The committee's chief, Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, said the investigators will revisit this case in late February, or after they have gathered sufficient evidence.(NNT)




























