Thailand-Japan discuss ways to enhance peace and prosperity for Asia-Pacific region

Thailand and Japan are exploring options to enhance regional ties to ensure peace and prosperity for the Asia-Pacific region.

Bilateral cooperation and proper response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict were among the topics discussed during a meeting between Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Thursday (26 May).



Gen Prayut flew to Japan to attend the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia (Nikkei Forum) which was held from May 25 – 27, 2022.

According to government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Gen Prayut congratulated Kishida on the successful establishment of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) which was held in Tokyo earlier this week. The IPEF was established by the United States and twelve other countries to strengthen regional ties and ensure a strong, resilient, and clean economy for the region.







Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Japanese Prime Minister stressed the need for the international community to unite their voice in opposing Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The Thai leader also spoke out on the issue, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic efforts in ending the war as soon as possible.

The meeting between the two leaders is expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation on economic and security issues established following the Japanese Prime Minister’s official visit to Thailand earlier this month. (NNT)































