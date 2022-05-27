Thailand sees decline in new COVID-19 cases while most have mild symptoms

The country logged 37 new COVID-19-related fatalities over the past 24 hours including a person who was not in a vulnerable group and already received the 4th vaccine shot.

Dr Apisamai Srirangson, spokeswoman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said on Thursday, there were 4,924 new Covid-19 cases, confirmed with the RT-PCR method over the past 24 hours.



She said 46,595 people were receiving treatment for COVID-19 including 27,440, or 58%, who either were at field hospitals and community isolation facilities or conducted home isolation. Meanwhile, 19,155 patients were at hospitals. Although new cases did not drop significantly, most had mild symptoms, Dr Apisamai said.

“Thirty-seven people died. From Jan 1, 2022, the total death toll was at 8,183. Most of them were people aged over 60, had underlying illnesses or were pregnant women. The risk factor was inadequate vaccination,” she said.







The fatality case who was not in any of the vulnerable groups already received the fourth vaccine jab and the case reflected the importance of strict personal protection, Dr Apisamai said. “Infection is possible despite vaccination,” she said.

Dr Apisamai also said that entertainment venues including pubs, bars, karaoke shops and massage parlors in blue, tourism promotion, zones and green, surveillance, zones could reopen on June 1 but they would close at midnight.

































