Pattaya Walking Street to get much-needed repaving

Walking Street’s battered pavement will be restored and retiled after more than a year of damaging roadwork.

Pattaya officials announced May 24 that DD Infrastructure Co. Ltd. has been given the 13.2-million-baht project to resurface Walking Street after the signature tiled promenade was largely destroyed by the ongoing work to bury overhead power and communications lines.



The Provincial Electricity Authority has labored on the wire-burying project for more than a year, ripping up the street as it installed new manholes. Pattaya City Hall also neglected the street for the past two years given that most businesses on the nightlife strip have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic.







The result has been the complete dilapidation of Pattaya’s signature landmark, with parts of the street looking like a war zone.

While the wire project is not complete, work will begin soon to rip up the old bricks, level the street and repave it by August.



































