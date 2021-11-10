Thailand issues flood warning for people in central Phetchaburi

The Royal Irrigation Department warns that a deluge from the Phet dam will reach the heart of Phetchaburi province at 4pm today (Nov 10).

The department ordered all its branches in Phetchaburi to speed up drainage from the Phetchaburi River and low-lying areas into the sea to reduce flood impacts.







Prapit Chanma, director-general of the department, said the discharge rate at the Phet dam was raised above 150 cubic meters per second because of heavy rains and consequently the Phetchaburi River would overflow into low-lying areas. The deluge would reach Phetchaburi municipality at about 4pm today, he said.

People in the municipality and low-lying areas in the province were advised to move their belongings to high grounds. (TNA)



























