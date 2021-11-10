Thailand calls for 2-shots of Sinovac or Sinopharm recipients to get a booster dose of AstraZeneca

According to the COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok, the center will open an online registration via mobile network operators for people who have had two doses of the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines to get a booster dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Those who have already received two doses of the inactivated virus vaccines at any vaccination venue can register for a booster shot on Wednesday, November 10, via their mobile network operators; AIS, DTAC, TRUE, and NT.







Most importantly, the interval between the second dose and the booster shot must be at least 30 days and the recipients must not have received any booster dose before.

The vaccination service for the booster dose at Bang Sue Grand Station will be from November 13 to November 30. (NNT)



























