Thailand supports regional economic groupings with participation from private sector

Leaders from 21 APEC member countries are now participating in several meetings held as part of APEC 2021 Leaders’ Week hosted virtually by New Zealand. The Thai Minister of Commerce said Thailand had proposed guidelines on economic recovery in the Ministerial Meeting, with a particular focus on digitalization and sustainability.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit on Monday participated in a Ministerial Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) held in a virtual format, where he has delivered Thailand’s statement on economic recovery guidelines.







The Minister of Commerce said Thailand recognizes the increasing role of digital technology in trade, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thailand continues to support the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040 that focuses on the preparation of the general public and businesses for the digital economy, and that the country will be working together with APEC economies in promoting digital economy and online work.



In his speech, Mr. Jurin said Thailand supports the implementation of its Bio-Circular-Green economic model to push forward the country’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with a seminar on this topic set to take place next year.







Thailand is willing to support regional economic groupings with participation from the private sector, including the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which Thailand ratified on 28 October.

The Minister of Commerce said Thailand wishes to see success from the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the World Trade Organization in December, urging APEC to play key roles in pushing for MC12 outcomes, particularly on better access to COVID-19 vaccines, fisheries support, and the establishment of e-commerce regulations. (NNT)



























