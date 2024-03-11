Thailand intensifies fight against northern forest fires

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwan delivered a stern warning, declaring that those responsible for igniting forest fires will be met with severe legal repercussions, as he rolled out measures to combat the escalating issue and the surge in PM2.5 pollution in the North.

A key strategy involves the reassignment of forces and the introduction of a “forest closure” policy, effectively banning entry into critical forested regions to prevent fires. The policy highlights the government’s commitment to protecting these areas and holding violators accountable. The meeting outlined various approaches to firefighting, including ground surveillance, patrolling, aerial firefighting efforts, and constant monitoring of hotspots to prevent the outbreak of fires.







Pol Gen Patcharawat has called for enhanced coordination between local agricultural authorities and the establishment of a provincial operational center to oversee these efforts. This center, led by the provincial governor, is tasked with consolidating actions against the illegal burning of farm waste and other activities contributing to forest fires and pollution.

The minister also stressed the importance of public communication and awareness regarding the dangers of PM2.5 pollution, seeking to address the dual challenges of forest fires and air quality deterioration with urgency and efficiency. (NNT)































