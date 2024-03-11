Royal Thai Embassy in Athens participates in ‘Food Expo 2024’

H.E. Mr. Sathana Kashemsanta Na Ayudhya, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Hellenic Republic, attended the opening ceremony of the Food Expo 2024, at the Metropolitan Exhibition Center, Athens. The opening ceremony was hosted by Mr. Dionysis Stamenitis, the Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Food of the Hellenic Republic. The Thai Ambassador also gave an interview to Foodexpo TV live about Thai cuisine and quality food products from Thailand.







This year the Royal Thai Embassy in Athens, in cooperation with Thai Trade Center in Milan, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Rome Office and Papanastasiou S.A, which is a distributor of Thai food products in Greece and owner of La Tienda grocery stores in Athens, participated in the Food Expo 2024 between 9 – 11 March 2024 to promote Thai cuisine, Thai food products, Thai jasmine rice, Thai SELECT Programme and Thai tourism and culture in Greece and Balkan markets. The Embassy’s booth is in Hall No. 1 booth E10a, featuring premium Thai jasmine rice, Thai food products and ingredients as well as tourism and cultural information materials.







The Food Expo 2024 is the biggest one-stop shop in the food and beverage industry in Greece and the region of Southeast Europe with more than 1,300 Exhibitors. Apart from the Royal Thai Embassy’s booth, 2 exhibitors from Thailand, namely Kodanmal Group Co.,Ltd. and Suree Interfoods Co,. Ltd. also featured their products in this year event. (MFA)





































